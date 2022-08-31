The Good Doctor season 6 premiere promo: Saving Dr. Lim

As you prepare yourselves for the premiere of The Good Doctor season 6 on ABC come Monday, October 3, why not check out the new promo? After all, it feels fair to say there are reasons to be both excited and incredibly nervous at the same exact time.

So where do we start off here? It has to do mostly with Dr. Shaun Murphy, straight off of his wedding, doing whatever he can in order to ensure Dr. Lim is okay. Even if that means storming downstairs in the midst of a hostage situation, that is precisely what he is going to do. Lea is obviously worried and she should be, since there is a chance that some more lives could end up being on the line by the very end of everything here.

As this season goes along, we tend to think that Lim will (hopefully) be in recovery — given that we’re still not over Dr. Melendez and probably will never be, the last thing that we want to see is another character killed off. Just go ahead and give us the character in recovery, please! We know that there are a lot of interesting medical stories still to be told this season and in the event you didn’t know already, there is also a spin-off in the works in The Good Lawyer. This will be planted at some point in this season, and we’ll see if that eventually gets the green light.

We just wish that season 6 was going to be arriving a little bit sooner — after all, we’ve got a long time to wait still to see the show back on the air!

