Young Sheldon season 6 premiere spoilers: Getting out of jail

If you find yourselves excited for the Young Sheldon season 6 premiere on Thursday, September 29, you have reason to be. The end of season 5 suggested that there were some big changes on the horizon. Emily Osment is poised to be a larger part of the show, the tension between George Sr. and Mary is now palpable, and did we mention that Meemaw and Georgie are now in prison? This is one of the big threads from the finale that has to be resolved almost right away and rest assured, it will.

The image above is one of the first ones revealed by CBS for this upcoming episode, and you can see the synopsis below with more on what lies ahead:

“Four Hundred Cartons of Undeclared Cigarettes and a Niblingo” – George Sr. bails Meemaw and Georgie out of jail. Also, Sheldon and Missy meet Mandy (Emily Osment), and Mary feels unwelcome at church, on the sixth season premiere of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Sept. 29 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie and Annie Potts as Meemaw. Photo Credit: Robert Voets/ 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

By the end of this episode we’re sure that at least the prison situation will be resolved, though admittedly a lot of the other big story stuff may take some time. We know that Sheldon is starting to change (hence, him wearing a signature shirt at the end of season 5), but we get the feeling that the writers are more than fine to be patient with most developments. They aren’t in any hurry to rush things along and in the end, we’re 100% okay with that.

