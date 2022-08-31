SWAT season 6 premiere spoilers: See Hondo in Thailand!

There is one thing that we can say for sure about the upcoming SWAT season 6 premiere, it is simply this: The writers are betting big! When it comes to the prospect of making an action movie more or less every week, everyone is taking that responsibility quite seriously. You’re going to see that throughout this upcoming story titled “Thai Hard,” which was filmed, at least for some of the cast, on location in Thailand. Who knew that Shemar Moore was going to be able to travel anywhere near as much for this job?

To make this episode all the more exciting, you’re going to get a rather familiar guest star in Sean Maguire, who we personally know rather well from his work on Once Upon a Time. To get more about the story ahead, check out the full SWAT season 6 premiere synopsis below:

“Thai Hard” – During a trip to Bangkok to train alongside Thailand’s premiere S.W.A.T. team, Hondo and his former military buddy Joe (guest star Sean Maguire) stumble upon a wide-ranging heroin operation with ties to Los Angeles and find themselves on the run from a powerful drug kingpin, on the season premiere of S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One of the reasons why CBS may be willing to do something this ambitious for the premiere is quite simple: This show is back in its Friday-night timeslot, where presumably it’s going to do better than it would almost anywhere else in the schedule. Also, this is a way to keep people talking, which is probably something that they need to do following the exit of Lina Esco as Chris at the end of season 5.

