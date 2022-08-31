Stargirl season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Lining up the suspects

As we try to prepare ourselves for Stargirl season 3 episode 2 on The CW, we know there’s going to be a lot of action … but also a mystery. Who is the murderer? We’ve got a mystery like no other at the heart of the next new episode, and this will allow the show further to differentiate itself from anything it’s done in the past.

Ultimately, the next episode does look to be character-specific, and that is very much where this show is at its best. While there have been some fun battle scenes, there’s such a natural energy to Stargirl where you can actually picture a lot of these characters in Blue Valley. They feel real, and we say that knowing that a ton of them are putting on masks and then going about fighting crime.

To get a few more specific details on this episode, be sure to check out the full Stargirl season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

A MURDER MYSTERY IN BLUE VALLEY – After stumbling upon a suspicious murder in Blue Valley, the JSA begin looking at potential suspects. A tense run-in with The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) makes Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson) realize that Sylvester’s (Joel McHale) old ways could land them in hot water. Finally, Barbara (Amy Smart) steps in to help Paula (Joy Osmanski), whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Neil Hopkins and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne (#302). Original airdate 9/7/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If there’s one bit of advice we can offer, it is to prepare for anything; this show does have a way of surprising us!

