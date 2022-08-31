Stargirl season 3 spoilers: Prepare for epic murder mystery!

For those who are not aware, the Stargirl season 3 premiere is going to be coming to The CW tonight! It’s been a long time coming, but there is a lot of fun stuff ahead.

Of course, there will also be some tragedy in Blue Valley. At some point early on this season an important character is going to die, and that is going to set in motion a murder-mystery plot that will define at least a certain part of the season.

Of course, any good murder mystery needs a great reveal at the end, and that is precisely what star Brec Bassinger had to say in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

It will shock you. You will not see it coming. I think I was one of the only ones — I think it was maybe three people on set who knew the ending, me being one of them, and every person I’ve talked to when they read the script, or the editors when they watched the first cut, they were all shocked. At different times of the season, you’ll think it’s different people — and every time you’ll be wrong. The ending will shock you.

So basically, there’s going to be a number of twists and turns along the way and end in the end, we could get something super exciting here! Tonally, Brec does not that we’re not going to have something as dark as what we had for a lot of season 2 and honestly, we welcome that 100% at this point. We do think that this show is at its best when there is a lot of hope and optimism woven into it, especially since there aren’t a lot of other programs out there quite like it in the superhero space.

Just be sure you enjoy this new season at every moment, as there is no guarantee that there will be a season 4 on the other side.

