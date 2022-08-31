Yellowjackets season 2 filming officially begins; see slate

For everyone out there who wanted confirmation that Yellowjackets season 2 is starting off production, we’ve now got it!

If you look below, you can see the production slate confirming that filming is now taking place in British Columbia. This is something that we’ve heard discussions about for a rather long time now, but it is nice to actually see cameras rolling.

So what do we know about the second season so far? In the past, we know that we are diving further and further into winter, which we know is going to be a dangerous experience based on the fact that Jackie already died in the snow. More people probably won’t make it out of the wilderness, but we’re just going to have to wait and see who could die next and how we get to the Antler Queen time period that we’ve already seen in flashbacks.

As for the present, we’ve heard already that we’re going to be seeing adult versions of both Van and Lottie on the show moving forward. Meanwhile, Elijah Wood has been cast in a role that could carry with it some enormous ramifications for much of the story at large.

As for a premiere date…

At the moment, the earliest we think that we’re going to be seeing the show back on the air is at some point in late February. Filming is going to be continuing until earlier that same month! It’d be crazy for them to do anything on Showtime until production is wrapped.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2?

Are you glad that the show is now back filming?

Going feral

Our #Yellowjackets are back in production for Season 2 🐝 pic.twitter.com/yffbI17hI8 — Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) August 30, 2022

