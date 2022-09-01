American Horror Stories season 2 episode 8 (finale) preview: ‘Lake’

Next week on Hulu, American Horror Stories season 2 episode 8 is going to be here … and things are going to get crazy. They have to, since this is the finale!

So what is there to be excited about here? It goes without saying that there is a certain bit of mystery that we’re dealing with here. The streaming service has yet to release any details, but we tend to think that this is the finale for a reason. It must end in a way that generates some conversation, since that is obviously what the show would want as we get closer to season 11 of the flagship show. Think in similar terms to how the start of season 2 had people thinking about Coven and the character of Spalding.

If you haven’t watched our latest American Horror Stories episode review yet, be sure to check it out below. Once you’re done watching, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates.

The biggest thing that this finale needs to do is rather simple: Tell a complete story with a few surprises from start to finish. Also, don’t have some huge, super-dramatic twist at the end that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense in retrospect. That has been one of the biggest problems over the course of this season — there have been too many things that have come out of left field.

Of course, we’re happy to know already that there isn’t that much of a break between this and what we’re going to be getting on American Horror Story season 11 — we’re looking forward to getting another long-form story here after so long.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Stories right now

What do you most want to see on American Horror Stories season 2 episode 8?

What sort of epic story do you think we’re going to get moving into the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







