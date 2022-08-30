American Horror Stories season 2 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Necro’ news

American Horror Stories season 2 episode 7 is the penultimate episode of the season and luckily, we know that it’s just about here already! “Necro” will be streaming on Hulu this Thursday and, based on what little info there is about it, we can assume that things are going to go in a particularly unusual direction.

For more, just take a look at the attached synopsis below: “A young mortician discovers the living are more terrifying than the dead. Written by Crystal Liu; directed by Logan Kibens.”

There are so many different ways that you can read the synopsis. In some ways, you can argue that the living are almost always more terrifying, given that the dead can’t do anywhere near as much to you. Does this mortician see friendly ghosts? Well, probably not — this wouldn’t be much of a horror story. The #1 thing that we hope for here is that “Necro” does at least avoid the trope that morticians are excessively creepy or obsessed with death, given that this has been played out in enough other places over the years.

Given that this installment IS placed so close to the end of the season, we certainly hope that there’s a pretty fantastic episode awaiting us! We like to think that Horror Stories would save some of their best for last, given that they would want to end the season on a reasonably high note … and get people more excited for American Horror Story season 11.

What do you most want to see on American Horror Stories season 2 episode 7 when it airs Tuesday?

