Moon Knight season 2: What is Disney+ waiting for?

We are near the end of the month of August, and the mystery still continues when it comes to a Moon Knight season 2. What in the world is happening here?

If you recall, earlier this month there was a near-confirmation that a season 2 was happening thanks to a Tiktok video. Since that time, however, everyone has been quiet. Oscar Isaac has yet to say anything about what the future holds, and the same goes for the streaming service and Marvel.

Here’s the thing: If we are getting more of this character, then why doesn’t Disney+ just announce it? They have confirmed so much of their upcoming lineup, so why leave this show out? They may have a specific announcement set for it down the road, such as it being tied to some other MCU property in a way that nobody expects. Or, it’s possible that rather than filming Moon Knight, Isaac was in Cairo working on something else for this character. Of course, that wouldn’t explain why Oscar was seen with director Mohamed Diab.

Odds are, we are going to at least hear something more here over the coming months. What we love about Moon Knight personally is that you really don’t need to understand the larger MCU in order to get into this show and enjoy it. To date, it’s been established as its own separate thing and we celebrate that. After all, there aren’t a whole lot of other shows within this larger universe that consistently give you this sort of opportunity.

Now, let’s go ahead and say that a season 2 is shooting. When could it premiere? We would think that a late 2023 start could be possible based on the amount of visual-effects work that would be required, but that’s just our take from the outside looking in here.

Do you think we are getting a Moon Knight season 2 at Disney+?

If so, what do you think that the streaming service is waiting for here?

