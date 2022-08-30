Devils season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Friends become rivals

Next week on Devils season 2 episode 4, it feels as though one thing will be clear almost from the get-go: Almost nothing in this world is going to be the same. You’re going to see one-time friends face off like never before as Dominic’s new venture is going to be thrown into conflict with NYL. What comes first, business or friendship? The stakes here are enormously high!

Also, there’s a story in this episode about Brexit … which isn’t quite something that we thought would be a talking point on The CW. Just consider this a reminder of how different Devils is from the standard network programming here.

To get a few more details now all about what the future holds, go ahead and check out the Devils season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

LINES IN THE SAND – The battle lines are drawn between NYL and Dominic’s (Patrick Dempsey) new company – with former colleagues and friends pitted against one another. At stake is ownership of a major social media company – but also a huge nuclear energy deal involving the Chinese. Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) continues to seek the truth about Brexit – but by uncovering a suspicious death related to the polling company, he attracts the attention of the men responsible for the murder. Nick Hurran directed the episode written by Naomi Gibney (#204). Original airdate 9/6/2022. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Will this be the paradigm for the rest of the season? At the moment, this is of course something that we’re 100% thinking about and for good reason: We still have a huge chunk of the story still to go! Devils is one of those shows that is better when you don’t know what is going to happen next.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Devils right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Devils season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







