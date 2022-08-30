Leonardo season 1 episode 4 spoilers: High expectations

Want to get a better sense of what’s coming on Leonardo season 1 episode 4 next week? We’re getting further and further into the story and through that, we’re getting a chance to take a larger look at Leonardo da Vinci’s legacy.

Of course, what makes this show important for American viewers on The CW is simply that a lot of this audience probably doesn’t know that much of the title character, played wonderfully here by Aidan Turner. This is a great introduction into some of what he did, but also how far-reaching his ambitions were. Leonardo was not someone famous for just one thing; his life was complicated, and so was a lot of his work. This show does at least a good job of scratching the surface and allowing us to see a lot of that.

Below, take a look at the full Leonardo season 1 episode 4 synopsis right now:

EXPECTATIONS – When Ludovico asks Leonardo (Aidan Turner) to create a sculpture in honour of his father, mounted on horseback, Leonardo’s ambitions reach new heights as he endeavours to exceed the expectations placed upon him. Through preparing the work, Leonardo recognises himself in another troubled soul, the young duke of Milan, Gian Galeazzo Sforza, and puts trust in an unexpected source, a young, but resourceful thief called Salaì. With his attentions distracted from Caterina (Matilda De Angelis) when she would need him most, a worrying predicament leaves Leonardo determined to do the right thing. Desperate to protect those closest to him, Leonardo finds himself in a race against time with a costly decision to make. Freddie Highmore, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, James D’Arcy, Robin Renucci, Hugo Becker, Miriam Dalmazio and Max Bennet also star. Daniel Percival directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz, Steve Thompson and Gabbie Asher (#104). Original airdate 9/6/2022. Every episode of LEONARDO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Are there still surprises ahead?

We’d wager so, mostly because of the fact that there is so many twists and turns that the story could take — and, also, there being so many different parts of da Vinci’s life that we don’t know as much about.

