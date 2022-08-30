Outlander season 7: New video features Denzell, Rachel Hunter!

As we all eagerly await the return of Outlander season 7 at some point next year, why not take a fun new look behind the scenes?

Below, you can see a fantastic new video from the folks at Starz featuring actors Joey Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small, who are playing the roles of Denzell and Rachel Hunter on the upcoming season. They bring a different perspective to the world as Quakers, but also become a part of the larger effort as we dive further into the Revolutionary War. The show has done a good job of gradually introducing people over time, and we of course remained thrilled that there are always new people who seem eager to dive into this world and play some fascinating new people.

This video is delightful, and we say that mostly as someone who (like Joey) loved Hocus Pocus growing up — we did not think that we were going to be getting a Thackery Binx reference within this video and yet, here we are.

The hard part now is going to just be waiting around for the new season to premiere, since there is no target date as to when that is going to happen. The upcoming season is the longest one so far at 16 episodes, and it should be split into two separate batches. Hopefully, that will help to compensate for the fact that we’re having such a long Droughtlander in the first place.

Could we see some official footage before the end of the year?

We sure hope so! We know that season 7 is going to kick things off in a pretty action-packed way, as a rescue mission is afoot and after that, Jamie and Claire can reunite and focus on the war effort in front of them. We’re about to see a test like never before at Fraser’s Ridge, and you really just have to hope they are prepared.

