The Patient season 1 episode 3 air date, what’s next on Hulu

There are a handful of things that are well worth stating here, but the best place to start off here is with simply this: We’re going to have to wait a little while. Think in terms of a week. The Steve Carell thriller, where he plays a therapist who eventually discovers he has a serial killer for a patient, will return on September 6 with the next new episode. The Patient is a fantastic new experiment for FX — it is a drama that isn’t trying to push itself to be an hour long, and that impacts the pacing in some really notable ways. It also comes from the genius minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, who you probably know from The Americans. This is a real reminder, as well, of the bravery that Carell continues to show with some of his acting choices. He could have rested on his laurels as Michael Scott for the rest of his life but instead, has jumped around genres and played a wide array of different people. This is something that could throw him into the Emmy conversation next year.

We wish that there were some more details out there about what lies ahead on The Patient but, unfortunately, that’s not the case. It’s just something that for now, we’ll have to just wonder about … though we do have a general sense at the moment of where things are going to go. This is the sort of story that is only going to get more intense as times goes on until it hits a dramatic peak. Be prepared for that accordingly.

Oh, and of course we hope FX explores some other series like this on Hulu soon.

