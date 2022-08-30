Succession season 4 premiere date: How locations play a role

When are we going to get news on a Succession season 4 premiere date? This is without a doubt, one of the bigger questions out there with the HBO show, and that speaks to just how popular it is all over the world.

This week, the series does hit a pretty important milestone, as it’s been about two months now since production first kicked off. We’re certainly eager to see where things go from here, though we’re well-aware that producers will probably take their time perfecting everything that is ahead.

Want to see our review for the Succession season 3 finale? If so, all you gotta do is check out what we have below! Once you do this, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other insight on the series.

With a lot of shows, there is this perception that everyone just gets together for a few months, gets all of their scenes together, and then departs. Very rarely are things that easy, especially for a show like Succession. There will likely be a couple small filming breaks here and there, and that has to do with shifts in location. Do you really think that the series will film in New York City from start to finish? That’s just not something that they’ve done in the past! One of the things that has long been important to the producers here is showing the lengths of the Roy family’s extravagant wealth. We saw some of that at the end of last season, and we tend to think that this is going to continue.

While all of this stuff is of course important to the overall aesthetic of Succession, there is of course a downside: It can cause production to take a little bit longer. This is one of the reasons why we’d be surprised to get the show before at least a couple of months into the new year. It will be worth the wait, but there’s no denying that the way the show films does produce more of a wait. Prepare for that accordingly.

Related – Be sure to score even more Succession news and updates

How long do you think we’ll be waiting before Succession season 4 over on HBO?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







