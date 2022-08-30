Bachelor in Paradise season 8 trailer: A shocking twist ahead?

Leading up to the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise 8 on ABC next month, do you want to get a sense of the chaos to come?

If you watch the trailer below, there’s almost certainly going to be one question that enters your brain: How is this on a network owned by Disney? It is weird, it is raunchy, and at times it will be hilarious. There are some dates coming that do not feel romantic in aNY way.

One of the reasons why we think the network is shifting Paradise to fall is that they don’t want it to just feel like an afterthought anymore. Originally, this just felt like something to watch while you wait for the next season of The Bachelor and now, it’s moving more into it existing as a main course. Producers are allowing it to be a little more silly and dramatic, and aren’t shying away with having fun with the format here and there.

With that very thing in mind, the trailer seems to suggest a big twist is coming, as the women are all told to leave before eventually telling off host Jesse Palmer from some balcony. We’ve got a good feeling here that we are going to see the men and women separated and from there, they could face a new temptation: New people coming in. This could be seen as one of the ultimate relationship tests!

You’re going to recognize a ton of familiar faces in here, whether it be Genevieve, Andrew S., Michael, Shanae (yeah, she’s back), and plenty more from the past several seasons of the show. The end of the preview does make it seem like an engagement could be coming, but we tend to think there will be a lot of drama leading up to it. Go ahead and prepare accordingly.

Related – See all of the cast members from Bachelor in Paradise, at least those who will be present from the jump

What do you most want to see on Bachelor in Paradise 8, at least based on the new trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Just when you think the summer fun is done…ours has only just begun. 😏 Get ready for the #BachelorInParadise premiere Sept 27 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/lwem3dUmQf — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 30, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







