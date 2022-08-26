Bachelor in Paradise 8 spoilers: Meet some of the cast!
As we prepare for the launch of Bachelor in Paradise 8 on ABC come September 27, why not go ahead and meet at least some of the cast now?
If you look towards the video or the list below, you can see at least some of the people taking part in the show this time around. Remember here that there are more people who will come in to Paradise after the fact, so this is an incomplete list. It’s always even possible that some of the remaining guys from Gabby / Rachel’s season could be a part of this.
Romeo Alexander of “The Bachelorette” season 18
Michael Allio of “The Bachelorette” season 17
Shanae Ankney of “The Bachelor” season 26
Jill Chin of “The Bachelor” season 26
Brittany Galvin of “The Bachelor” season 25
Justin Glaze of “The Bachelorette” season 17
Hunter Haag of “The Bachelor” season 26
Sierra Jackson of “The Bachelor” season 26
Brandon Jones of “The Bachelorette” season 18
Hailey Malles of “The Bachelor” season 26
Kira Mengistu of “The Bachelor” season 26
Lace Morris of “The Bachelor” season 20
Logan Palmer of “The Bachelorette” season 19
Genevieve Parisi of “The Bachelor” season 26
Jacob Rapini of “The Bachelorette” season 19
Serene Russell of “The Bachelor” season 26
Andrew Spencer of “The Bachelorette” season 17
Teddi Wright of “The Bachelor” season 26
Casey Woods of “The Bachelorette” season 18
The first question we have is why in the world Shanae is on here — haven’t we got enough of her? Well, it’s a reminder that producers want drama just as much as they want romance. The biggest surprise of the group otherwise is seeing Lace, who had a relationship on Paradise years ago but has been out of Bachelor Nation since. For whatever reason, her claim to fame of getting really drunk night one of Ben’s season has stuck with her and ABC is even promoting that now.
We hope that this season is fun; with the network putting it on the fall schedule, it’s definitely clear that they have a LOT of faith in it delivering.
