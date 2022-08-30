FBI: Most Wanted season 4 premiere spoilers: Barnes returns!

There are a couple of things well worth noting when it comes to the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 premiere on September 20, but why not start with a familiar face coming back into the world of the show?

This week, CBS confirmed some of the first details about the upcoming September 20 episode titled “Iron Pipeline,” including the return of Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes. Remember that both the actress and character were on maternity leave for the final stretch of last season, and the character has actually not spent any time with Dylan McDermott’s Remy Scott as of yet.

(The strangest thing to us is that entering this season, there are only four confirmed series regulars: McDermott, Sternberg, Alexa Davalos, and Keisha Castle-Hughes. It’s possible that someone else will be added down the road, of course.)

If you do want to get a few more pieces of information now on what the story of the premiere, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Iron Pipeline” – When a family of four from New York is found dead in a Georgia motel room, the Fugitive Task Force investigates a connection between the victims and the sale of illegal firearms. Also, Barnes struggles with Remy’s leadership style upon her return from maternity leave, and Remy and his sister plan for their mother’s care, on the fourth season premiere of the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Sept. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While there are going to be a few personal stories spread out within the premiere, remember that Most Wanted has a specific brand in the way that every show within the FBI universe does. Each episode will have their own case, and given the work of the Fugitive Task Force, they will probably be in a near-perpetual state of danger.

Related – Get some other news when it comes to the FBI premiere!

What are you most excited to see on the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 premiere based on what we currently know?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







