FBI season 5 premiere spoilers: First look at ‘Hero’s Journey’

The FBI season 5 premiere is currently slated to arrive on CBS on Tuesday, September 20 — want to learn a little bit more about it now?

First and foremost, let’s start with the following: The title for the installment is “Hero’s Journey.” As you would expect, there is a lot to piece together in here. Missy Peregrym will not be back yet as Maggie Bell (pictured above), as the actress is still on maternity leave. We do think that her character being MIA will be addressed and in the interim, you will see Shantel VanSanten continue to appear as Nina Chase.

In true FBI style, the premiere is going to kick off with a dramatic twist that pushes the team to their limits in all sorts of different ways. For more, go ahead and look at the full FBI season 5 premiere synopsis below:

“Hero’s Journey” – The team pivots when their sting operation to secure a massive bomb from an illegal broker leads them to discover that the device is already in the wrong hands. Also, Jubal’s promise to be present at his son’s birthday party is put to the test as the case continues to heat up, on the fifth season premiere of the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Sept. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Before we get to the end of the premiere, we’re hoping for at least some resolution here to all stories — especially when it comes to Jubal and his son. We know that a big part of this show is about all of the high-octane missions, but it is the personal stuff that matters just as much.

