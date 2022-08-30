NCIS season 20 premiere: First Gary Cole – Alden Parker photo!

As we get ourselves prepared for the NCIS season 20 premiere, we haven’t had a chance to see a lot of Gary Cole as Alden Parker. It’s time to change that.

If you look above, you can see a behind-the-scenes image of Cole from the premiere, which carries with it the title of “A Family Manner.” The most notable thing is seeing Parker dressed fully in NCIS gear, including a vest alongside his badge and gun. It’s a different shirt than when he was running off with his ex-wife Vivian, and that makes us think that a lot has transpired since the end of last season. Has he figured out that Vivian may have been keeping a secret or two from him?

If you want to watch our full take on the NCIS season 19 finale, go ahead and check out what we’ve got below! Once you do that, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some further insight.

Over the course of this episode, we’re going to see the NCIS team do whatever they can to 1) clear Parker’s name and 2) take down the Raven once and for all. Beyond whoever this person is, there is another mystery here as well: What exactly they want from the entirety of the team. There’s gotta be a pretty specific motive for all of this, right?

In the event that you haven’t heard yet, this episode is going to carry directly into NCIS: Hawaii after the fact, as the team will do their best to take down the Raven in Hawaii. Several cast members from the original show will be involved in the spin-off … but we can’t say for sure that the story will be resolved there. We’ve already made our thoughts clear, though, that a storyline first established on NCIS midway through last season shouldn’t be resolved on another show — especially since not everyone watches it.

