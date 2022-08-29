NCIS season 20 premiere spoilers: Joe Spano back as Fornell!

In the event that you were not excited enough about the NCIS season 20 premiere, here is another reason to be: Joe Spano will be back as Tobias Fornell!

Today, CBS confirmed that the fan favorite character will be gracing the crime procedural again for the September 19 premiere titled “A Family Matter,” though the circumstances of his latest appearance remains to be seen. He does of course have a relationship with several of the longstanding team members, and he knows Alden Parker from his days at the FBI.

Of course, seeing Fornell back on this show is going to bring back memories of Mark Harmon as Gibbs and who knows? Maybe Tobias will give us an update on what his old friend is doing in Alaska. He is certainly going to be appearing in a pretty crowded episode, as the premiere will also be featuring more of Teri Polo as Vivian alongside several cast members from NCIS: Hawaii — this is part one of a two-hour crossover event.

To get a few more details on the episode if you haven’t seen them already, go ahead and check out the official synopsis:

“A Family Matter” – Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) is still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo), so the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name. Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i’s Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven, on the CBS Original Series NCIS, Monday, Sept. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

