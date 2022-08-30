The White Lotus season 2 teaser hypes October premiere date

The White Lotus season 2 is coming — not only that, but HBO has 100% confirmed it will be here in October.

In the video below, you can see a fun fake-commercial for the hotel’s run of properties all over the world — one anchored by Jennifer Coolidge’s character of Tanya McQuoid. She makes it clear just how loyal she is to this particular resort chain, and of course this “ad” is meant to make you put down a ton of money to stay at one of these places.

For those who have not heard the news just yet, the second season of The White Lotus is going to be taking place in Sicily, and joining Coolidge will be a whole slew of new guests — plus of course the hotel staff. There’s a ton of fantastic characters that we’re going to have a chance to see through this, and we hope that the show remains as weird and quirky as what we saw the first season. We don’t know if anything will top what we saw with the suitcase in the season 1 finale, but we give Mike White credit for trying.

It is a little curious that HBO doesn’t just announce a firm premiere date given that we’re only 32 days away from October at this point, but we gotta assume that they know what they’re doing here … right? Well, time will tell on that. It may be coming later in the month than early on, and that buys them a little bit more time to figure something out here before an announcement. It could come close to the end of House of the Dragon season 1, which is currently generating big ratings for the network across the board.

