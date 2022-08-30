Why is Michael Fishman leaving The Conners, role of DJ?

What is it this month about actors being cut out of their TV shows? One of the most notable exits is Michael Fishman from The Conners, and there are many reasons for that. Take, for example, that he has played the role of DJ ever since Roseanne. While he wasn’t in every episode of the new series, he was still a prominent cast member and brought a lot to the table.

So why is he exiting now? Much like some of the other recent departures (including Kelli Giddish from Law & Order: SVU), he did not have any say in the decision. Here is what the actor had to say in a statement via People Magazine:

“It has been my honor to play DJ Conner … It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud of the work I did as part of Roseanne and The Conners. Especially the privilege of playing a military veteran, interracial spouse, and the father of a biracial child, portrayed by the amazing Jayden Rey.

“While I was told I would not be returning for Season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn and develop. I was incredibly lucky to return home and demonstrate my expansion. As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production.”

This is a classy statement by Fishman, and we do think there’s always a chance he returns down the road. The unfortunate reality is that these departures are going to continue as television ratings decline amidst an influx of competition. The Conners is also more expensive than your standard sitcom, largely due to the fact that they have so many big names and long-term cast members on the show.

Are you still shocked that Michael Fishman is leaving The Conners?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

