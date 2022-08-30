House of the Dragon season 1 episode 3 promo: Enter Aegon

With House of the Dragon season 1 episode 3 poised to arrive on HBO next week, are you prepared for where things are going?

There is SO much to be intrigued above as the show continues to press onward, especially when it comes to how the Game of Thrones prequel is going to continue to play with time. As the promo below indicates, years are passing between episode 2 and episode 3 and now, Alicent and King Viserys now have a boy in Aegon — and they just so happen to be a boy. As you would imagine given what we know about the story, this is going to be a problem for Rhaenyra.

Be sure to watch our review for House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2 right now? Take a look below, as there is SO much stuff that we’re going to be sharing. Once you do just that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates.

The pain that the Princess feels is going to be obvious. She will have spent a good bit of time preparing to sit on the Iron Throne, only to then find that ripped away from her because of rules. Viserys doesn’t seem thrilled about her losing the title of heir, but acts as though his hands are tied. He is someone who likes to rule with a fairly steady hand; he is not so out to break or shatter traditions.

What all of this could do is create a far more complicated situation within Kind’s Landing and beyond — and of course, it could also make Rhaenyra understand further where Daemon was coming from a little earlier on in the season.

Related – House of the Dragon continues to have strong ratings momentum

Where do you think things are going to go entering House of the Dragon season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







