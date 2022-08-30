American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: An ideal reveal?

What is the American Horror Story season 11 premiere date going to be at FX? Of course, we know this is one of the biggest burning questions out there. We’re talking here about a beloved property, and also one that has been off the air a good while now.

We know that for a TON of fans out there, one of the biggest burning questions is pretty simple: Why hasn’t the network announced a date already? Rumor has it that we’re going to see the premiere in October, and that isn’t too far away at all…

Have you seen as of yet our latest American Horror Stories review?

While nothing is confirmed, let’s go ahead and share a theory that we are currently pondering over. We’ve said for a while that FX probably doesn’t want this show to take away from the end of Horror Stories season 2. However, what if they used that finale in order to share some big news? It’d make sense for them to air the first preview for season 11 or announce a title in a commercial break during the finale — or right before it, since some Hulu users have an ad-free plan. It’d give viewers that much more incentive to watch that finale, and it would allow the network to reach a lot of viewers.

Let’s face it: At this point in the TV world, there aren’t a lot of opportunities to push big stuff. You have to strike while the iron is hot and this could certainly be a chance.

What do you most want to see when it comes to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date?

Do you think that it makes sense for this show to piggyback off of the spin-off in some way? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

