The Chi season 5 finale promo: Who is in danger?

Come this weekend on Showtime you’re going to have a chance to see The Chi season 5 finale, and it’s one where a lot of big events could transpire.

Is there some serious danger on the way? Judging from the end of this promo below alone, it is fair to assume so, among a number of other big things. We could be gearing up for a pretty emotional hour following what happened to Q at the hands of Douda, and who knows what his next move is? We still wish that Q had an even larger presence after being gone for so long … but there is a chance here that we’re still going to see a longer payoff beyond what we currently know.

This finale could at least give us some much-needed closure on the subject of Kiesha and Tiff, who have had a pretty extensive storyline for a good while now. There are still a ton of plotlines that this show needs to figure out and in that sense, we’re glad that there is a season 6 already greenlit. There are also some characters who haven’t spent a lot of time with each other in a while! The finale could rectify at least some of that.

If you haven’t seen the full The Chi season 5 episode 10 synopsis with a little more information all about what lies ahead:

Emmett supports Jada; Kiesha and Tiff come to a resolution; pressure mounts on Douda; Trig makes a major decision.

Regardless of whatever happens in this finale, we suggest that you go ahead, get your tissues ready, and prepare for almost anything. You’ll 100% be better for it after the fact.

