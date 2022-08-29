Criminal Minds season 16: Joe Mantegna on return to production

It is pretty darn easy at this point to be excited about Criminal Minds season 16 taking place over at Paramount+. How in the world could we not? The show is back after a sizable break and it’s our hope that we’ll pick up and see so much of what we loved about the original show at CBS.

Are there for sure going to be some changes? Sure, and we know about some of them already. After all, Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney are currently not set to return to the revival, and it remains unclear if the move to streaming will allow any changes when it comes to episode length. Still, it’s a thrill to have the show back, and there is really one reason behind it above all else: The passionate base for the show all over the world.

Be sure to see our full discussion on the Criminal Minds season 15 finale! Just in case you would expect, there’s a lot we get into in the video below. After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates.

In a new interview with WGN Radio, Joe Mantegna himself had a lot to say about being back on set after so many years:

We’re back solving. We just started [recently], we’re back up, we’re gonna be on Paramount+. We just started Season 16 after a two-year hiatus. We’re all proud to be back. It’s a good group, a great group. I’m glad to be back, and we look forward to new episodes. Our fanbase is so wonderful all over the world, and I think that’s what helped bring us back.

One of the things that is so important to us about this quote is Joe specifically referring to this as season 16 — this is not going to be a pseudo-revival like what we have with CSI: Vegas. We recognize there could be a new character or two, but this revival is meant to be classic Criminal Minds featuring the characters we all know and love.

