Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The expectation for news

Squid Game season 2 is going to be premiering on Netflix at some point down the road — or, to be specific, far into the future. Everyone should be pretty well-aware at this point that we are waiting a long time for it.

Yet, there’s almost an irony to the stretch of time we’ll all be left waiting here. Think of it a little something like this: We’re probably going to get more news in the next two weeks about the show than we are over the next few months.

So what exactly is going on here? It’s fairly simple: The Primetime Emmy Awards are on September 12, and we anticipate that this will be the culmination/end to the long campaign that this show has had. Once we get to the other side of it there is no real indication that any more cast interviews are coming for some time. The Emmys are the end of the line for the US awards circuit in the cast and crew.

Do we think that we’ll get a lot of premiere date news there? Probably not, but there is a chance we could learn more about the start of production. That could at least assist us in starting to narrow the process down, and we’re still at the point where we will take whatever small details that we can. Consider that a nice way to help set the stage! Our sentiment remains that a late 2023 / early 2024 window is most realistic as to when we will actually see the next phase of Gi-hun’s journey. Now, we just gotta see if he keeps his new look…

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 premiere date?

Do you think we will be waiting until early 2024 to see what is next? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for even more updates on the series right now. (Photo: Netflix.)

