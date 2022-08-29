America’s Got Talent lineup: Lily Meola, Jack Williams, live show #3

Tomorrow night on NBC you’re going to see the latest America’s Got Talent live show air on NBC — want to know who’s performing?

In general, we tend to think that this is going to be a show that really encapsulates variety, given that you have dancers, singers, a magician, and some really unique acts that you don’t get anywhere else. Given that only two acts are moving on to the next round, though, there are only a handful of people here who we think have a legitimate shot.

Take a look at the full lineup, either in written or video form below! Also, head over here to read about the latest results!

The Lazy Generation – They have no chance to move on, but seeing them prank and/or embarrass themselves on TV should be fun! There is an audience for this sort of self-injury humor out there.

Acapop! – They had a memorable audition, performing a fantastic song written by a band memory who passed away. Now, the stakes are raised.

Lily Meola – A singer who got Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer, and has also gone through a lot including the death of her mother. An instant contender.

Mike E. Winfield – He had a really fun standup routine for his first audition, and audiences do like comedians. He’s a toss-up.

Jack Williams – He’s the ultimate toss-up of the show and it is based entirely on the material. Paul Zerdin laid the groundwork for how a comedic ventriloquist can win this show, but will he follow it in any way?

Merissa Beddows – She’s a singer/impressionist. She could have a few fun moments in this episode, but we doubt she moves on past this point.

Metaphysic – Their audition utilized deepfake technology to make it look like Simon Cowell was singing. This feels like one of those things that was hilarious in the moment, but kinda terrifying the more you think about it.

Lee Collinson – He’s a good singer; unfortunately, he’s also on the same show as Lily. It’s a tough rough ahead.

Harper – We don’t want to be mean, but the young kid singing heavy metal was fun as a one-time audition. We have no real desire to see it again.

Jannick Holste -A total guilty-pleasure favorite. Maybe he’s too campy for this show, but he was SUCH a fun magic act with his dancing and playfulness!

Bayley Graham – Can a tap-dancer make it to the finals? We’re skeptical based on how America votes, but no doubt there is talent here.

