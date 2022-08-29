NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 spoilers: A grim outlook for Hetty?

Today CBS unveiled some of the first details about the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere, and one thing is clear already: They want us very-much concerned about Hetty’s fate.

The first thing that we want to say about the Sunday, October 9 premiere is that at first glance, the title of “Game of Drones” feels rather clever. Then, you remember that drones can be deadly and not so much so. There’s a huge mission that most of the team is going to face in this episode, and that’s separate from anything pertaining to Linda Hunt’s character.

Go ahead and check out some of the aforementioned details below; we like to think they set the stage well for what’s coming:

“Game of Drones” – The NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria, on the 14th season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Could Hetty actually be dead? Personally, we lean in the direction of “no,” mostly because we’ve heard showrunner R. Scott Gemmill note in the past that they have some plans for Hunt this season. After spending so much time with her off-screen, it would be the letdown of all letdowns if Hetty is suddenly dead. Even if Linda ever does leave the show, we still like to think of her character being out there, fighting the good fight in mysterious ways. This just adds to the overall intrigue of who she is.

Whatever is going on with her, we’d be surprised if the writers give us all the answers in the premiere. They make take their time to unpeel a lot of the different layers here.

