NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Daniela Ruah behind the scenes!

There is so much cool stuff to be psyched for when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14, even if we have to wait until October to actually see the show premiere.

So while we are patiently (or not so patiently) sitting around, why not share another tease from star Daniela Ruah? If you did not know, the actress behind Kensi Blye is sitting in the director’s chair once more for an upcoming episode, and you can take a look at that via her Instagram below.

While there may not be TOO much known about her episode right now, our hope for it is mostly that it continues to give her opportunities to continue to do a wide array of different things. We want to see her helm everything from action-based episodes to ones that are a bit more personal and intimate. It allows her to build up even more skills, which of course she can take with her anywhere following the end of the show. We know that there are concerns that we’re entering the final season right now, and said fears are pretty understandable when you think about the show’s shift to a later timeslot.

Beyond what’s ahead for Ruah as a director, do you want to get a sense of what’s next for her as an actress? While nothing is 100% confirmed as of yet, many indications suggest that we will be seeing the return of Kessler at some point in the upcoming season. Now that she and Deeks have adopted Rosa, we think it’s going to make them all the more determined to take this guy down and soon.

Hopefully, we’ll get some sort of video preview for what lies ahead next month. Don’t we deserve that at this point? We tend to think so!

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now?

View this post on Instagram

