Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: TV’s greatest question mark?

We have spent a great deal of time over the past few months discussing a potential Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, and for good reason. This is one of the best shows on TV, and it is certainly among the most popular. In a lot of ways, this is the series that put Apple TV+ on the map!

As we’re starting to look towards the end of the year, an interesting question is starting to come into picture: Is the release date for this season suddenly becoming the biggest mystery in all of TV right now? There are some reasons to consider that — the first two seasons, for example, premiered in the summer. We heard in advance that season 3 would start later, but we are definitely surprised that there is no start date.

Also, remember this: There are few other high-profile shows in 2022 with this ambiguous of a future. Series like Succession, Yellowjackets, and The Last of Us are not coming on the air until next year. Meanwhile, Yellowstone has a premiere date and has for some time. The next season of Euphoria won’t be on until 2024, and the same could go for everything from Stranger Things to maybe even Squid Game and The Boys. So many start dates for other shows are either settled or so far down the road that they aren’t that noteworthy as of yet.

Then, there is Ted Lasso, a show expected this fall with a passionate audience. We suppose there’s some intrigue around keeping this a secret, but at what point does that run past its expiration date? You don’t want audiences to grow tired of wondering, and you also want to give them something specific to look forward to. The only reasons to not share this right now are either 1) you don’t know the date yet or 2) you have a very specific announcement that you have planned out.

As of this moment, we’re rooting for the latter … but let’s go ahead and see what the future holds.

