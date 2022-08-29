The Boys season 4 premiere date: The role of other shows

For everyone out there who is unaware, The Boys season 4 is officially underway! The cast and crew are working hard now to ensure some new episodes live up to the standard of the first few seasons, and we’re sure that Eric Kripke and the entire team will work to get this right.

After all, nobody at the moment has any reason to rush things along. Season 3 only aired earlier this summer, and amidst the wait for season 4 we’re going to have the college-set Gen V spin-off show. There is so much other stuff on the docket and because of that, we have SO much to be excited about long-term.

For Amazon, the first order of business will be to get The Boys season 4 filmed and all of these episodes through post-production, which could take some time. Once the series is significantly in that process, though, there could start being some serious discussions when it comes to a start date.

What are some of the things that could be considered? It may be a surprise, but we do think the status of some other top-tier Amazon shows will be a factor here. It is important to remember that as a streaming service, Amazon does need to figure out how to keep people subscribed as long as possible. That is not always that easy. They most likely will not air The Boys at the same time, for example, as season 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — that may be a consideration into what they decide. The same goes for the fourth and final season of Jack Ryan. Spacing shows out is their key to long-term success.

Of course, we have to know premiere dates for those shows to know where to properly slide in the Antony Starr series, but we still think that an early 2024 start is most likely, and that some other shows will be placed around it. Of course, time will tell!

