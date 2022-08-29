Dancing with the Stars 31 teaser features Disney messaging galore

Disney+ likely knows that they have a challenge on their hands when it comes to Dancing with the Stars 31 heading to their streaming service. For the past decade-plus, viewers have grown used to it airing on ABC. Now, they have to convince people to subscribe to this if they aren’t already, and then also check out what could be a very different version of the show.

So what do we know about the new season already? A few celebrities have been reportedly cast already, Alfonso Ribeiro is joining Tyra Banks as co-host, and you will also see no commercials for the first time in the show’s history. DWTS will likely take a page from the UK show Strictly Come Dancing in that regard, as it airs on a commercial-free network in BBC One. The format could prove to be fun, but a lot of it may come down to the cast and the synergy that is worked in to most of these episodes.

There’s a ton of Disney imagery in the promo below, whether it be Tinker Bell or the famous mirrorball sporting a Mickey Mouse makeover. We don’t want every week of the competition to suddenly turn into Disney Week, and that is probably our chief concern. What makes Dancing with the Stars special is the variety of routines and stories that can be told through dance. Not everything needs to be affiliated with the House of Mouse in such a direct way.

It may take a few weeks for the new iteration of the show to work out some of the kinks, so we’ll just have to see how everything pans out here over time. We’re looking forward to the full cast announcement … whenever that may be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars right now

What do you most want to see on Dancing with the Stars 31 when it premieres on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

The show you love is making moves. ✨ It'll be a season to remember when #DWTS streams live on September 19, only on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/KBJJewc98G — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) August 29, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







