Dancing with the Stars 31 casting Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son?

More and more rumored names are starting to come up for Dancing with the Stars 31, and make no mistake that this one shocks us.

According to a new report from TMZ, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena is currently in training for the upcoming season of the dance competition show, which is moving over to Disney+ after years of airing on ABC. Baena is somewhat of a surprise addition on paper, largely because he’s famous for his family more so than anything that he’s done on his own. However, you have to remember that DWTS has a history of casting people in this sort of archetype. Remember Bristol Palin or Rob Kardashian?

Baena hasn’t spent that much time in the public eye, at least to the point where we know his voice or a whole lot else about him — but he absolutely is following in his father’s footsteps when it comes to his physique. He could bring curiosity to the show and, potentially, a lot of campaigning from Arnold himself. (As so many of you know, the former Governor of California knows a good bit about campaigning already.)

The full cast for season 31 will be revealed soon, but Baena reportedly joins TikTok mega-star Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi (another example of someone well-known because of her family) as participants on this season. We imagine that there will be a few athletes mixed in here, as well as some actors or people well-known through their other work in TV.

The premiere of Dancing with the Stars will be live on Disney+, without commercials, on September 19. We’re of course curious to learn more about how the show will adjust to its new format.

What do you think about Joseph Baena being a part of the Dancing with the Stars 31 cast?

Do you think that he has the potential to do well, or is this too much of an unknown?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

