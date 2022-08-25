Dancing with the Stars 31 spoilers: Charli D’Amelio, mom Heidi cast

Dancing with the Stars 31 has reportedly cast two of the first celebrities for the upcoming season and with them, we’re starting to get a sense of what direction the series will take on Disney+.

According to a new report coming in right now from TMZ, TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi are going to be putting on their ballroom shoes and competing when the season premieres on September 19. Charli, despite being only 18 years old, is one of the biggest social media celebrities in the world, and we wonder if doing this show is a way for her and her mom to expand outside of their typical following. (Derek Hough has said in the past that Charli is one of the people he’s most want to see do the show.)

Of course, it goes without saying that Charli has to be considered an instant favorite to win the whole thing. Beyond just the size of her following, she also dances regularly on TikTok and was a competitive dancer for many years. Before anyone chimes in that it’s rather unfair to be cast against relative newbies, remember that the fan vote is what matters at the end of the day. This is one of the reasons why JoJo Siwa, despite her years’ worth of dance experience, ended up losing last season to Iman Shumpert.

The rest of the season 31 has has yet to be revealed, but it feels fair to say that we’ll see a mix of internet celebrities, reality stars, athletes, actors, and a feel people with Disney ties on the show. Given the new Disney+ home, we really wouldn’t be shocked if producers push heavily to get someone with ties to either the MCU or Star Wars to be a part of this. They’ve never shied away from cross-promotion, and you should expect more of that than ever moving forward.

