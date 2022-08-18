Dancing with the Stars 31 promo hypes up Disney+ move

As you prepare for the premiere of Dancing with the Stars 31 on Disney+ next week, why not check out a new promo for what’s ahead?

If you look below, you can see a teaser for the show’s streaming debut that feels right in line with its overall tone. By that, we mean mostly that it is incredibly cheesy but sure to make some people have a goofy smile. Daniella Karagach takes center stage for most of this, which makes a good bit of sense given that she is the reigning champ at this point. Some other familiar faces turn up in here as well including Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Witney Carson, and Cheryl Burke. Hopefully, this is a positive sign that a lot of them are going to be involved in the new season.

It’s already been confirmed that there are some familiar faces you will be seeing as co-hosts, as Tyra Banks will be joined this time around by former champion and guest-host Alfonso Ribeiro. We hope that this allows the show to focus even more on humor and lighthearted fun, which it has done a good job of delivering in the past.

The one thing we hope doesn’t happen is that the show gets overly populated within the world of Disney. It makes sense to have some corporate tie-ins here and there, but there’s more creative expressive possible here when it can also exist outside the umbrella of just their songs, costumes, and ideas. We’re sure that there will still be a Disney Week at some point, and we wouldn’t be shocked if things like Star Wars and Marvel become a little more emphasized over time.

Remember that this season of DWTS will premiere on Disney+ come September 19. Fingers crossed we get to hear more soon about the contestants!

