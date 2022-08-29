The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All video: Logan speaks out

Ahead of tonight’s The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special on ABC, why not spend a moment here discussing Logan?

In the sneak peek below, you can see a video peek into what could be a pretty contentious situation featuring him alongside a lot of the other men. There are going to be some serious questions thrown his way that he will have to answer, especially when it comes to deciding to join Gabby’s group of men after starting off with Rachel. He’s being blamed for multiple dates being canceled, and guys feeling as though they lost an opportunity.

Is it fair for some of these men to be mad that they didn’t get more time with the leads? Sure, but objectively, we don’t think it would have changed long-term. Odds are, Gabby and Rachel both knew by episode four or five who their top-tier favorites are and probably worked to get time with them no matter what. Logan caused drama, but we don’t think he changed the long-term contenders for either of the leads. We know that he left after a positive test but if Gabby really wanted to keep him for hometowns, production may have found a way to send him off for a while and allow him to come back. That didn’t happen.

We know that the show is going to make some sort of big meal out of the Logan drama tonight but in general, we’ve seen bigger scandals over the year. We’re not surprised that something like this happened and honestly, the real people at fault here are the producers for setting up this format in the first place. Logan could have handled things better, but the very nature of this season put Gabby and Rachel in spots were they would clearly get hurt.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette, including more of our expectations for tonight

What do you think we’re going to see on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All tonight with Logan?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Truths will be revealed TONIGHT at 8/7c on #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll. Watch it all go down on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/VZwhATT6fq — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 29, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







