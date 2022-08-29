American Ninja Warrior season 15: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following tonight’s big finale on NBC, can you expect an American Ninja Warrior season 15 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road? There is, of course, a lot to get into here.

First and foremost, let’s start with where things stand at present: The network has not 100% greenlit another season of their long-running competition show. However, that does not mean that it is in any sort of extreme danger. American Ninja Warrior has been a staple of their lineup for quite some time, and generated at least solid numbers.

It is true that so far, the numbers for season 14 are down versus the year prior. However, the same can be said for virtually all of network TV in an era where streaming is all the more rampant. Generating a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 2.8 million live viewers in the summer is not terrible, and we can’t sit here and say we know of a show that would 100% replace this and do better. There’s also an established architecture with this show at this point, and that may be more cost-effective than trying to greenlight something new and get it set up. All of this stuff does matter, and NBC has been a model of consistency in the summer with some of their larger shows.

We’re sure that there are some out there who would be concerned that NBC potentially scrapping the 10:00 p.m. hour (which has been reported) could be harmful to American Ninja Warrior, but we don’t think that is a major cause for concern at the time of this writing. This is a summer show and by virtue of that, there’s less competition across the board. We don’t think that impedes the future at all here.

Odds are, we will get a season 15 of the show and if that turns out to be the case, prepare for a lot of news in early 2023.

