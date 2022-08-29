Yellowstone season 5 will have two-hour premiere event

Just in case you weren’t excited enough for the Yellowstone season 5 premiere on the Paramount Network, know this: You are getting a LOT of it at once.

This weekend, the network officially confirmed that the November 13 premiere event will run two hours; they did not indicate if this is just one super-long episode, or two episodes airing back to back. If we were to wager a guess here, signs point to the latter. Remember for a moment here that if the show aired one episode a week, the first half of season 5 (seven episodes) would conclude on December 25. We don’t think they want a huge episode to air on Christmas Day; the more likely scenario is that we get two installments on premiere night and then a hiatus on December 18.

So what’s going to be coming up in the first seven episodes? We documented some of it with the release of a new teaser yesterday, but one of the central storylines right now has to be the big decision by John Dutton to run for Governor of Montana. He will work over the course of the upcoming episodes in order to showcase that he is capable of managing the state’s affairs … or at least he will if there is no other option. He’s as reluctant a politician as you’re ever going to find, and it is our personal belief that if he can find a way to put someone else into the role of candidate so he doesn’t have to do it. After all, why would he want to do it? We can’t fathom a reason no matter how hard we think about it.

As for the rest of the ranch, they just have to find a way to keep things going. Market Equities is still out there, and of course there could be new threats who step in and want a greater piece of the pie. In this world, you have to prepare for everything.

