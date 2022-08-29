Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 13 spoilers: Series finale

Next week on Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 13, there is absolutely a lot to prepare yourself for. This is the end of the line, and the series finale.

Before anyone starts to speculate on it, this episode was written as a potential finale. While the writers did not know for sure at the time they were writing this that the show would be canceled, The CW gave them a strong inkling — as they did with so many other shows. The network having new ownership means that there’s going to be a significant shift behind the scenes, and that is something that will play out slowly over time with some of their other programming.

Let’s get back now to discussing Roswell, New Mexico. If you look below, you can see the full season 4 episode 13 synopsis — one that gives you a pretty good sense of what the future will hold:

SERIES FINALE- Liz (Jeanine Mason) doubting her abilities, calls for reinforcements, meanwhile Isobel (Lily Cowles) shows Max (Nathan Dean) a memory, one that will put him on a new trajectory and Michael (Michael Vlamis) makes a promise to Alex (Tyler Blackburn). The series also stars Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Joel Anderson Thompson & Christopher Hollier (#413). Original Airdate 9/5/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If we had to predict something…

We would say that this finale will bring about some happiness at the end of the day. We don’t think that the producers are out to depress anyone or provide a devastating end to this story. Let’s just hope that this turns out to be the case.

