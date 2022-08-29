House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2: Viserys’ new marriage…

We knew entering House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2 that there would be some fundamental shifts. Because of this, we can’t be too shocked with what we saw at the very end of the episode.

Following a full hour of deliberations from both the Small Council and elsewhere about whether or not to remarry, King Viserys Targeryan chose to go through with it — however, he does not give into the pressure of Lord Corlys Velaryon, who wanted his daughter Laena to be queen. Instead, he opts to marry Alicent Hightower. This is a move that could have a huge ripple effect moving forward, largely because Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra are close friends. This dynamic will almost certainly change, and then there’s the prospect of Alicent eventually producing a male heir, which could threaten the Princess’ claim to the throne.

So while Viserys seems to be giving in to the demands of the council to remarry, is he actually happy to do so? Not exactly. In a new interview with TVLine, Paddy Considine makes it clear that his character was “forced into a situation where he has to remarry. I don’t think he would have remarried, personally. I think his heart was broken when Aemma died … That’s the thing of being king, you know? No sooner is his wife dead when the council are talking about who’s going to be the heir. And then it’s about who are you going to marry?”

We will likely see the emotional burden of this choice play out with the King the rest of the season, and we also wonder if him choosing to go along with the demands of others in this situation will give him more leeway to be independent in others. When will he balk against his advisers? Even of Viserys is thought of as a reasoned and well-respected King by Game of Thrones standards, that does not mean he will always be popular.

