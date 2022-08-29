There is a lot to ponder over within this Big Brother 24 live feed update, but let’s just start with the big question: Did Kyle Capener self-evict? Is he gone?

We know that the moment that feeds went to animals (a sign that big stuff was happening in the house) earlier today, there was speculation that he was leaving. He even indicated at one point that he wanted to go after facing accusations that he wanted to start an all-white alliance to counter a potential Cookout. (Let’s get into the facts here: He did suggest this to Michael and Brittany, and there was never a Cookout alliance forming this season. His suspicions were totally unfounded in reason.)

There were some different ways that Kyle could handle this in the afternoon. He could deny it, which would be a terrible look for his future outside the game. Or, he could try to take accountability in the house for his actions and begin the road to making amends. Or, he could just quit.

The rumors amplified this evening when Big Brother 24 was taken off of some of Kyle’s social-media pages. We didn’t take that as anything more than whoever is running his account wanting to scrub all mention of his involvement in the show. He wouldn’t be the first houseguest to try and pretend like he was never on.

At present…

There is no confirmation that Kyle has quit; only rumors. Until something is confirmed by CBS or the feeds itself, we would not make any assumptions. Remember, the live-feed outages could be due to the movie prize; if that’s the case, it is a really awkward time to watch a movie based on everything that has happened in the house as of late.

When the feeds returned…

It was just for the movie. Everyone was in pretty good spirits, and Alyssa was especially grateful to have a break from everything earlier in the day. There was no discussion about Kyle, which suggested to us that he was still in the Diary Room.

Update 2: Kyle emerges

He did not self-evict. Instead, he came out of the DR looking for Michael — we will have more here in another update soon.

What did you think would happen with Kyle today in the Big Brother 24 house?

What did you think would happen with Kyle today in the Big Brother 24 house?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates coming all about the series.

