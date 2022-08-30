The Bachelorette spoilers: Rachel, Gabby, and Overnight Dates

Next week on The Bachelorette, we’re going to get to one of the most important parts of the season: Overnight Dates! Gabby and Rachel are left with a limited group of contenders and from here, they have to make their hardest decisions yet.

As you would expect, tough choices will be the name of the game in this episode as the two leads have to figure out how to narrow their field down to their final two, and there is going to be some heartbreak as a result of it. We will go ahead and say that this is one of those times where we really don’t mind there being two leads, as this is the part of the competition that really tends to drag like nobody’s business. We’ll very much prefer just rushing through some of the dates that are just fluff and not a whole lot of substance.

In general, we just hope that there’s something really satisfying at the end of this season, given that there has been so much mess in the franchise as of late. While Clayton and Susie are still together after their season of The Bachelor, it did not come easy for the two of them to get to this point. Meanwhile, Michelle and Nayte broke up earlier this year and Katie and Blake ended their engagement a good while ago. We need another success story from this franchise and at least here, we have two opportunities!

Of course, we’re trying not to much too much stock in anything that is teased in the promos, given that this is something that has a tendency to be manipulated in a lot of different ways.

