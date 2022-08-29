Yellowstone season 5 teaser promises some big reveals!

In just over a couple of months Yellowstone season 5 is going to arrive on the Paramount Network; are you set for what lies ahead?

While the new teaser below doesn’t give a lot away, it does serve as a reminder that there is some big stuff happening both at Dutton Ranch and beyond. Take, for starters, the fact that John Dutton is running for Governor as the ranch looks to maintain its way of life.

One of the messages that this teaser makes clear is that “all will be revealed.” What exactly does that really mean? We do of course wonder a lot about if there’s a larger plan that John and Beth have that could be revealed over time. Or, if this is simply something that we personally want to see from the outside looking in. Does it involve Jamie in some way? Our biggest theory right now is that Beth is going to blackmail her brother into running for Governor and adopting John’s positions — otherwise, she could expose what happened to Garrett Randall. Jamie is better suited for the political world than his father — also, does anyone really need to see John away from the ranch the bulk of the season?

Season 5 is going to be the longest in the show’s history, as it runs for a whopping fourteen episodes split into a couple of batches. Odds are, we’ll get installments through most of November and December, and then take a break until some point later on in 2023. All of this should be considered for at least the immediate future.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5, especially based on this teaser?

