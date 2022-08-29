House of the Dragon debuts fantastic new opening credits

We knew entering House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2 that we’d be getting some fantastic stuff; we also got new opening credits!

There were so many things about the original Game of Thrones that were memorable, but the fantastic opening sequence and music were top-tier. The theme was intense and stirring, as it set the stage for what would be an epic story the rest of the way.

If you have not watched our latest House of the Dragon review just yet, be sure to check that out below! Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more coverage that you don’t want to miss.

So are we surprised that the House of the Dragon opening used the same music as Game of Thrones? Not in the slightest. Given that the two shows are set in the same world, this was a nice way to thematically tie them together. We’d say that this is a move similar to what Power did with its spin-off Power Book II: Ghost, which used the same theme song in “Big Rich Town.” The visual sequence was different, as there was a heavy motif of stone and blood throughout. This was a nod to Fire & Blood, the book from George R.R. Martin that served as a template for everything that we’re seeing on the show. Could we have used a little more fire in here? Certainly, but that didn’t stop our enjoyment.

Odds are, we could see subtle changes and evolution to the opening theme that we also saw on Game of Thrones as the story progressed. It allows the credits to feel somewhat like their own ecosystem, and we are stoked to see where things go from here.

If you didn’t know…

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a season 2! To get some more news on that, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you think about the opening credits for House of the Dragon season 1?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







