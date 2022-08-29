The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: See the chilling new key art

As we all prepare for the launch of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 on Hulu next month, we have to do so with the expectation that things are going to get dark.

You can say that this is a story about so many different things, from misogyny to corrupt governments to violence to shattering heartbreak. At the core of season 5 could very well be revenge. Fred Waterford is dead, but June Osborne is not done. She doesn’t want to be done. Gilead still exists and, in some ways, their influence is spreading. This is one of many things you could be seeing across season 5 as Serena could end up mobilizing some in Toronto.

The image above is the latest promotional art released by Hulu for the September 14 premiere, and of course it features Elisabeth Moss front and center as her character. The main message here is clear: “Some sins can’t be washed away.” Our take on that is that June isn’t going to forget the sins of Gilead; she’s going to act on them and act however she sees fit. She’s also going to have plenty in her corner working to do whatever she can to fight this oppressive society.

Could we see all-out war in this season? It is possible, and we’re certainly building towards something more. For now, thought, nothing has been confirmed as to whether or not season 5 will be the final one. If it is, we tend to think that we’ll get at least some insight on that before the end of the year.

