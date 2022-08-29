Stargirl season 3: Could it be the final one on The CW?

Going into Wednesday’s season 3 premiere, it makes some sense to have concerns over the future of Stargirl. The reason for that is rather simple: This is a show airing on The CW. There has been a lot going on with the network over the past few months, as multiple shows have been canceled for a wide array of factors. One of them is tied to the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, but the main one is the majority of the network being sold to Nexstar. This is a company that will be looking to age up the network’s programming, and that may mean a superhero drama catering to young adults ends up getting cut.

We wish there was something we could say that would give you hope for a season 4, but we can’t — beyond just the fact that no one has confirmed that season 3 will be the end. Yet, in a new interview with KSiteTV, star Brec Bassinger did make it clear that showrunner Geoff Johns made certain that there was a proper ending to this season in the event that the show does get canceled:

“Our showrunner is so smart, and so lovely, that he protected us either way, which I think is so wonderful.”

Johns doing this goes alongside what a lot of other producers at The CW have done, as network boss Mark Pedowitz reportedly gave plenty of people a heads-up far in advance that this could be coming. After all, it’s better to give audiences a reasonably-fitting end, and most of the canceled shows at The CW had that. We’re still bummed about Legends of Tomorrow, which was canceled and also ended in a pretty enormous cliffhanger. After so many years, it at least deserved a ten-episode final season and a chance at proper closure.

