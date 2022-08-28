American Horror Story season 11 premiere date and filming talk!

American Horror Story season 11 is 100% coming to FX later this year, and we’ve got a good feeling it’s going to be epic. The larger question, of course, comes down to when we are going to get some further specifics.

What’s going on behind the scenes right now? The first thing that we want to indicate here is that filming is still going on around New York City, and plenty of cast members have been spotted including Zachary Quinto. There are a lot of rumors out there, including a possible period setting for at least part of the story. Yet, none of that has been confirmed at present.

Over the past few weeks, one of the questions we’ve wondered about is why FX doesn’t just go ahead and announce a firm premiere date … and there is clear information about that just yet. One theory is that they wanted to give the aforementioned Horror Stories time on its own to shine and didn’t want to overshadow it. The only thing we could suggest is that the network wants to make sure that it can deliver all of the episode on time and without any delays. Sometimes, that can happen when a show is actively in promotion.

Honestly, we are fine with FX taking however long they need to make this show into something great. Our hope is still that it’s back in October, but that’s just because we like to enjoy some spooky stuff leading into Halloween. If this is anywhere near as good as the first half of Double Feature, we will be happy.

What do you think we’re going to get on American Horror Story season 11 on FX?

