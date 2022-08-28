Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Will there be any breaks?

At some point over the next few months, we 100% want to envision ourselves sitting back and watching the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere. It has been over a year now since season 2 started, and there’s no denying that producers are waiting us wait a long time for it.

In some ways, all of this is leading us to asking the question at the heart of this article: Will they be making us wait for new episodes at some point during the season? Should we expect things to be split up at all?

Earlier this year, we wondered about this question mostly through the lens of the holiday. Would Apple really want to air new episodes over the course of late December? We’ve thought about it a good bit since, and we do think there are some scenarios where it could happen. The only way for season 3 to not face this holiday-season dilemma is if it premiered at the start of October and this point, it feels like that ship has sailed. We’re looking more now at a late October or November start, and that poses the question.

When you look at the schedule, Christmas falls this year on a Sunday. With that, Ted Lasso would air new episodes on December 23 and December 30. Neither are big holidays, and we think people would find anywhere from 30-45 minutes a day in order to watch these stories play out. Interrupting a season of a streaming show midway through isn’t always a great idea, and the best move to us is to just keep things steady and give us a new installment a week.

Another great move? Just go ahead and give us more info! This is one of the most-anticipated shows of the year and yet, the producers and Apple have been really cautious in giving a lot of intel on what the future could hold.

Do you think Ted Lasso season 3 will air once a week the whole way through?

