Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 13: Who died in series finale?

We’ve made it through Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 13 on TNT tonight, and there was a LOT of awesome stuff from start to finish. The TNT drama held nothing back in the final chapter, though they also gave you plenty of reasons to be emotional.

We don’t want to beat around the bush for too long here, so let’s just go ahead and get to the facts: Not everyone made it out of this show alive.

So who died at the end of this episode? There are a couple of clear casualties here, and Pope’s was to us the hardest to digest. For so much of his life the character has lived with regret, and a good percentage of it stems from one big decision: Him not going with Julia when she needed him the most. The neglect of Julia is the primary reason why J wanted all of them dead, and that was the crux of the confrontation between Pope and J at the family compound. Pope nearly killed him, but decided in the end to let him live, thinking that this was at least a way to let some of his late sister’s legacy survive.

Meanwhile, Craig died from a gunshot wound after he and Deran did what they could to get money for their escape plan. Craig’s death scene itself was simple, yet poignant — Deran brought his brother to the ocean, where he could see the waves one last time. Deran then made it clear that he would 100% be a father to Nick, and we just hope he gets that opportunity. The truth here is that Deran may have a really hard time escaping the authorities now.

This was an emotional finale at times, and we really can’t be surprised. Remember here that the Cody Boys are criminals so in some way, this was how it was always going to end.

